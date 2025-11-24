How rebuilding along Interstate 40 could impact Thanksgiving travel

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — In western North Carolina, there’s only one lane open along Interstate 40 in each direction in the Pigeon River Gorge.

Flash flooding from Helene damaged several miles of the interstate near the Tennessee line last fall.

On Monday Channel 9’s Dave Faherty could see where road crews were working to rebuild the mountainside and heard from divers hitting the road early for Thanksgiving.

“On Wednesday if I was coming through there I wouldn’t go,” said Brenda Welcher. “I’d go a different route because it’s gonna be pretty slow.”

“If someone breaks down, you’re hung up,” John Bunt said. “If a big truck breaks down you can’t get around them.”

23,000 cars travel along I-40 in the Pigeon River Gorge on a normal day where the speed limit is now 35 miles per hour.

In Burke County the NCDOT has information signs up letting drivers know about the possible delays 100 miles away in the Pigeon River Gorge.

“They should check drivenc.gov just before they leave,” said Dave Uchiyama with NCDOT. “They should anticipate delays and for those heading west, they should seriously consider the alternate route I-26 west from Asheville to I-81.”

Andre Moore has been driving tractor trailers for 13 years. He didn’t have any trouble in the construction zone Monday, but has advice for Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Just plan. Plan for your travel because it’s gonna take a little time going through there,” Moore said.

The project to repair the road has a price tag for over a $1 billion and won’t be completed until early 2028.

