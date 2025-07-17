Local

Human remains found behind Statesville home, officials say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A death investigation is underway after human remains were found behind a Statesville home Wednesday, according to a release from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials responded to the scene off Newton Drive after receiving a call about the remains. Upon arrival, they found skeletonized remains, indicating the individual had been deceased for quite a while.

Detectives secured the scene, and the Crime Scene Investigations Unit was called in to assist with the ongoing investigation.

An autopsy and medical examination are scheduled for later this week to gather more information about the deceased.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

