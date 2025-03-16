Hundreds of homes ramping up across Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE — Several residential projects that will bring hundreds of new homes to the Charlotte region ramped up in February.

One such development broke ground last month within The Palisades off Lake Wylie. Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (NYSE: TMHC) will build nearly 500 homes, a mix of detached units and townhomes, in a project called The Coves at Lake Wylie. It’ll be the last piece of that master-planned community in southwest Charlotte.

In a different part of Charlotte, Castlebridge Residential Development broke ground on more than 600 homes, split between single-family units and townhomes/condos, at Old Concord Road and Fairhaven Drive near University City. Ryan Homes is the builder for that project, named Blankenship.

Several other projects opened sales in February. That includes three townhome developments in west, north and south Charlotte as well as a 71-home community by KB Home in Indian Trail.

It’s not just single-family homes and townhouses taking shape. In center city, plans are progressing for a multifamily high-rise at an old Duke Energy building in uptown, and the high-profile Queensbridge Collective project that will include hundreds of apartments reached a construction milestone last month.

A few big residential projects, however, remain hung in the balance.

A second attempt to rezone Birkdale Village in Huntersville for an expansion project continues to face pushback. The town’s planning board in February narrowly voted to recommend denial of those plans, which would redevelop a portion of the site with 150 apartments, a 125-room hotel as well as office and retail space. The rezoning request now tentatively heads to the Huntersville Board of Commissioners on March 18 for a possible vote.

In Indian Land, rezoning requests for a massive age-restricted housing development with 853 detached homes were recommended denial by Lancaster County planning commissioners in February. And in Gastonia, David Weekley Homes received approval last month to delay its rezoning request for a 650-home project until October.

Read more about recent residential development news here.

WATCH: Matthews Board of Commissioners approves new park

Matthews Board of Commissioners approves new park

©2025 Cox Media Group