Hundreds without power after York County outage

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Duke Energy reported over 1,500 outages in York County early Wednesday morning.

The outages occurred around 5 a.m. along Highway 49 along the South Carolina side of the Buster Boyd Bridge at Lake Wylie.

Duke says the outage was caused by fallen trees and limbs damaging their equipment.

The restoration time is 7:30 a.m., but expect malfunctioning lights throughout the area until then.

VIDEO: Duke Energy upgrades use latest technology to prevent outages during storms

Duke Energy upgrades use latest technology to prevent outages during storms

©2025 Cox Media Group