HUNTERVILLE, N.C. — A road in Huntersville was shut down due to downed powerlines Friday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. after a tree fell on a power pole.

This caused more than 250 people to lose power in the area, according to Duke Energy.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom captured crews working to repair the lines.

The roadway is expected to open Friday afternoon.

