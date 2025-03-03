Huntersville site targeted for 325 apartments

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A site just north of Charlotte is being targeted for a project with hundreds of new apartments.

Huntersville documents show that Alexandriana Partners LLC is seeking to rezone an 11.3-acre site at 10708 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road. The request is being made to allow a project named Alex Yards, which calls for 325 apartments, town records show. The public approvals process for the project is expected to kick off in the coming months.

Jesse James, principal planner for the town of Huntersville, told the Charlotte Business Journal that an initial public hearing for the rezoning is being targeted for May 6.

