Huntersville welcomes new chief of police

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — On Monday, Sept. 1, Brian Vaughan will become Huntersville’s newest chief of police.

“I have always had a heart for serving others and have always enjoyed being in a position where I can do that,” Vaughan said. “For me, it’s always been about ‘What can I do to make the community better?’ and ‘What can I do to take care of the people around me?’ I’m looking forward to continuing to take care of our community and doing what I can to make it better.”

Vaughan’s career spans over 20 years.

