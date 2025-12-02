Icy conditions prompt school closures, delays in the mountains

CHARLOTTE — Wintry weather conditions in the High County are prompting some local school districts to adjust their schedules.

With the risk of icy travel in the mountains, Ashe County Schools will have a remote learning day Tuesday. Avery and Watauga County Schools are operating on a two-hour delay.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place until noon for those western areas.

