Icy roads cause several accidents in Iredell County, troopers say

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Many drivers in Iredell County were surprised by snow Tuesday morning.

This made for slick conditions on the roads, leading to crashes that caused backups for hours.

While rising temperatures have melted much of the snow, it still managed to cause dozens of accidents.

North Carolina Highway Patrol said they responded to more than 100 crashes overnight due to icy roads.

Just after sunrise, black ice could be seen on several roads just west of Statesville.

But the biggest traffic delays were found along Interstate 77 in the northbound lanes following a collision involving four tractor-trailers.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty spoke with drivers who sat in that traffic for more than five hours.

“Got here, just kinda sit down. I thought it was going to be a quick accident,” said driver Wyatt Sheets. “But apparently not. Been here for a few hours now. I was heading to work up in Statesville. And I had to call them and say, ‘I’m not going to make it.’”

No injuries have been reported so far.

VIDEO: Charlotte experiences first snow in almost 3 years

Charlotte experiences first snow in almost 3 years

©2024 Cox Media Group