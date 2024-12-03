Charlotte experiences first snow in almost 3 years

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte area experienced snow for the first time in almost three years Tuesday morning.

Overnight, flurries fell from the mountains into Uptown Charlotte. It created a widespread blanket of light snow in areas like University City, Concord, Salisbury, Kannapolis, and Statesville.

0 of 39 Snow in Rockwell Snow in Kannapolis Snow in Kannapolis Snow in Kannapolis Snow in Concord Snow in Sherrills Ford Snow in Salisbury Snow in Salisbury Snow in Salisbury Snow in Salisbury Snow in Concord Snow in Salisbury Snow in Salisbury Snow in Troutman Snow in Charlotte Snow in Kannapolis Snow in Charlotte Snow in Charlotte Snow in Kannapolis Snow in Cornelius Snow in Concord Snow in Kannapolis Snow in Denver Snow in Denver Snow in Salisbury Snow in Concord Snow in Rockwell Snow in Rockwell Snow in Statesville Snow in Statesville Snow in Statesville Snow in Kannapolis Snow in Kannapolis

Channel 9′s Gina Esposito spoke with residents near Frank Liske Park in Concord about the winter wonderland.

“I saw it collect on the grass and then walked to my car and saw it on my car,” said resident Mikayla Ross.

Esposito also spoke with county workers who were already laying down deicing solutions across the area.

The snow and icy road conditions also impacted several school districts in our area.

Those schools included Alexander, Ashe, Iredell, Watauga, Rowan, Salisbury, Mooresville, and Catawba counties.

Some schools were canceled. Others either operated on a two-hour delay or had a remote learning day.

The winter weather also impacted roadways across the state, with several accidents being reported in Iredell County.

One of those accidents involved a fire truck overturning, and another involved several tractor-trailers colliding with one another.

However, no injuries have been reported.

Channel 9 is continuing to cover the impact of the snow in our area. Download the Channel 9 Weather App for the latest.

VIDEO: Firefighter hurt after firetruck overturns in Iredell County

Firefighter hurt after firetruck overturns in Iredell County





















©2024 Cox Media Group