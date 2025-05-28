‘I’m here to fight for her’: Parent speaks out in support of Ardrey Kell principal

CHARLOTTE — An Ardrey Kell parent is passionate in her defense of Jamie Brooks, the principal who was recently suspended from her duties at the Charlotte high school.

Shaunna Burns told Channel 9’s Eli Brand that Brooks has been a major help in easing mental burdens for her family.

“She’s a wonderful woman,” Burns said. “I don’t know what is going on.”

It all started in 2016 when Burns’ oldest daughter was missing for over a year before she was found with a man who abused her in Georgia. Burns said her daughter was bullied at school and ran away from home.

After that experience, Burns was terrified to send her younger kids to school until she met Brooks.

“Jamie Brooks assures me personally that she would take my children under her wing and that she would make sure that nothing happened to my children,” Burns said.

Burns and her kids followed Brooks from Community House Middle School to Ardrey Kell and says she wants answers.

Channel 9 has reached out to CMS with questions about the suspension, but they have not responded.

Ardrey Kell has faced two other controversies earlier this year.

In February, Channel 9 covered a man who was accused of making threats towards the school. Parents were upset they were not notified of the incident until they say the story on Channel 9.

In April, two students got into a fight that activists called a hate crime. CMPD and the FBI investigated the incident and later said there was no evidence to support criminal charges.

Despite these controversies, Burns said she is here for Brooks.

“I don’t know what happened but I’m not ok with it, and I’m here to fight for her,” Brooks said.

