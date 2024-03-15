Incoming Meck County commissioner talks impressive victory, plans for office

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Yvette Townsend-Ingram will join the Mecklenburg County Commission next year.

She earned one of the top three spots on the board, finishing ahead of incumbent Commissioner Pat Cotham who has served since 2012. It was an impressive victory.

Townsend-Ingram is the director of foundation relations at Johnson C. Smith University.

>> At 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Townsend-Ingram joins the Political Beat’s Joe Bruno for a conversation about her plans to improve the county.

(PART 1-- The Political Beat with Ch. 9′s Joe Bruno (March 10, 2024))

PART 1-- The Political Beat with Ch. 9's Joe Bruno (March 10, 2024)





©2024 Cox Media Group