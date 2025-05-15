Independence Fund hosts food drive to support veterans at South Charlotte VA Clinic

CHARLOTTE — The Independence Fund held a food drive Thursday at the South Charlotte VA Clinic to help ensure veterans do not go hungry.

Organizers served lunch, gave away groceries and household essentials.

Other nonprofits chipped in to support the veterans.

“We just want our veteran community to know that they have not been forgotten, and we care about them,” said Veronica Douglas, the deputy director of Veterans Programs at the Independence Fund. “We’re here to help them with whatever they need help with.”

