Indian Land man arrested for sex crimes in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — An Indian Land man is in custody for sex crimes against a 14-year-old girl after, according to a release from the Waxhaw Police Department.

Philip J. Emerson, 22, was booked into the Union County Jail on Wednesday after waiving his right to extradition.

Phillip J. Emerson Mugshot

Emerson faces charges of statutory rape and statutory sexual offense of a child.

He is currently being held under a $150,000 secured bond.

The investigation, led by Waxhaw Detectives, revealed that the assault occurred in the summer of 2024 at a home on Lydgate Drive.

Police say the case was first reported in May 2025.

In North Carolina, there is no statute of limitations for felony crimes, which allowed the investigation to proceed despite the time elapsed since the alleged assault.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the case to contact Waxhaw Police.

VIDEO: Neighbors voice concerns about temporary fix to roads

Neighbors voice concerns about temporary fix to roads

©2025 Cox Media Group