Infant dies days after head-on crash in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — An infant has died following a head-on collision in Catawba County over the weekend.

Saturday night, troopers responded to a crash on Settlemyre Bridge Road near White Oak Drive.

At the scene, they found a 2019 Nissan Altima that had crossed the centerline before colliding with a 2018 Infiniti Q50.

The driver of the Nissan, 40-year-old Christopher Shea Houser, died from his injuries at the scene.

He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, according to troopers.

The driver of the Infiniti, 22-year-old Isrrael Suarez-Hernandez, was taken by helicopter to an area hospital with critical injuries.

Another adult and two children in the Infiniti were also transported to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, troopers announced that one of those children, an infant, died from their injuries the previous day.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, an initial investigation indicates that impairment and speed were contributing factors in the collision.

However, no additional details have been made available.

