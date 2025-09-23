Inmate charged with felony assault after attacking detention officer

An inmate at the Rowan County Detention Center assaulted a detention officer on Sunday, leading to charges of felony assault on a law enforcement officer.

Gabriella Nicolosi, who had just been brought into the detention center and was awaiting booking, caused a disturbance by beating on a metal door, the Rowan County sheriff said.

Gabriella Nicolosi

When officers opened the door to check on her, Nicolosi began punching and kicking one of the officers.

As more officers arrived to assist, Nicolosi was eventually restrained and transported to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center for evaluation.

It appeared that she was under the influence of an impairing substance, the sheriff said.

Nicolosi was treated and released with no injuries. She was then placed back into the detention center on a $50,000 secured bond.

All detention officers involved in the incident were evaluated by medical staff, with only one officer requiring medical attention for minor injuries.

The incident highlights the challenges faced by detention officers in managing inmates who may be under the influence of substances. Nicolosi’s actions have resulted in serious charges and a significant bond.

