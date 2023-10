CHARLOTTE — The ramp from Interstate 77 North onto Interstate 485 Outer was closed after a tractor-trailer overturned at about 1 p.m. Monday.

The ramp reopened at about 4:30 p.m.

One person had non-life-threatening injuries.

