Investigation continues following Caldwell County break-ins

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Caldwell County Sheriff Kevin Bean announced that two additional arrests have been made in connection with a series of break-ins in the Gamewell Community.

On August 28, investigators executed a search warrant at the residence of Franklin Dale Dunn Jr. and Heather Nicole Smith in Lenoir, leading to their arrests.

During the search, deputies recovered numerous items believed to have been stolen. In addition to the stolen property, firearms and approximately 17 grams of methamphetamine were also found at the scene.

Both Dunn and Smith were charged with three counts of possessing stolen property, two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substance and one count of possessing a weapon of mass destruction.

Dunn and Smith both have secured bond set at $125,000.

The investigation initially led to the arrest of Charles Aaron Carr, 35.

Carr was arrested in connection with a series of break-ins in the Gamewell Community. He has been charged with breaking and entering, larceny, possession of stolen goods, and trespassing. He is currently being held at the Caldwell County Detention Center under bonds totaling $80,000.

