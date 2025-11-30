Investigation underway after deadly shooting at Lancaster apartment complex

LANCASTER, S.C. — A woman was found dead from a gunshot wound at the Palmetto Place Apartments in Lancaster late Saturday night.

Officers from the Lancaster Police Department responded to a report of an unresponsive person at the apartment complex on Pardue Street around 11:30 p.m. Upon arrival they found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is currently under investigation, with no arrests made so far.

“Violence of this nature is unacceptable in our community. We are dedicated to investigating this incident thoroughly and will pursue justice for the victim and her family. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time as we work to uncover the circumstances surrounding this crime,” said Chief Don Roper.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Lancaster Police Department.

