Investigation underway after stowaway found dead in jet at CLT

CHARLOTTE — A body was discovered in the wheel well of an American Airlines wide-body jet at the airline’s maintenance facility in Charlotte, police confirmed Sunday.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the homicide unit were called to the scene after the body was found in the landing gear compartment of the aircraft, which had recently arrived from Europe.

The police report indicated that officers from the CMPD airport division responded to the American Airlines maintenance facility located off Hangar Road around 9 a.m. on Sunday.

CMPD has not released any details about the identity of the person found, including their gender or how they managed to access the aircraft.

Aviation expert Michael Lowrey from the John Locke Foundation explained that surviving as a stowaway in a plane’s wheel well is extremely rare.

He noted that the wheel wells of aircraft are not pressurized, and there is limited space, which poses significant risks to stowaways.

Lowrey also added that stowaways face the danger of being crushed when the landing gear retracts, and they are likely to lose consciousness due to the cold and thin air at high altitudes.

The investigation into how the individual accessed the aircraft and the circumstances surrounding their death is ongoing, with authorities seeking to understand the security breach.

VIDEO: Carbon monoxide alarm prompts response on American Airlines flight landing in Charlotte

Carbon monoxide alarm prompts response on American Airlines flight landing in Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group