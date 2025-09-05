Investigators search for cause of fire that killed 80-year-old woman in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. — Authorities are working to learn what caused a house fire that killed an 80-year-old woman in Union County.

The fire that happened at about 6 p.m. Wednesday destroyed everything inside the home on Walters Mill Road in Monroe.

The roof collapsed and the fire also damaged a car that was parked in front of the home.

The Stack Road Volunteer Fire Department chief said the fire had already consumed the home by the time they arrived.

Crews did not know someone was inside at that time.

Later, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said they found the woman’s body, who had died in the fire.

Her name has not been released.

Investigators don’t suspect foul play.

