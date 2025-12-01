Iredell County developer to build new detour for drivers

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — MI Homes of Charlotte is constructing a new detour in Iredell County at the intersection of Rinehardt Road and N.C. Highway 150.

This construction is part of a project required by the N.C. Department of Transportation to handle increased traffic from a new housing development.

The housing development will feature more than 300 homes, which is expected to significantly impact local traffic patterns.

