Iredell County maintains Tier Three status, indicating economic stability

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Iredell County has been ranked a Tier Three county by the North Carolina Department of Commerce, which is the least economically distressed tier.

The county has been ranked Tier Three for at least 15 years, and the designations play a role in several programs that assist in economic development.

There are 40 Tier One counties, 40 Tier Two counties, and 20 Tier Three counties in the state.

