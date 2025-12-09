Local

Iredell County maintains Tier Three status, indicating economic stability

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Production Manager James Moorefield, left, gives a tour of the manufacturing facility at DEHN Inc. in Mooresville to county leaders in May 2025. (Ben Gibson)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Iredell County has been ranked a Tier Three county by the North Carolina Department of Commerce, which is the least economically distressed tier.

ALSO READ: Iredell County sees crime drop nearly 60% as population grows

The county has been ranked Tier Three for at least 15 years, and the designations play a role in several programs that assist in economic development.

There are 40 Tier One counties, 40 Tier Two counties, and 20 Tier Three counties in the state.

Read more here.

WATCH: Testimony begins for driver accused of deadly golf cart crash in Iredell County

Testimony begins for driver accused of deadly golf cart crash in Iredell County

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read