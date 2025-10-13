Iredell County parents arrested after kids test positive for cocaine exposure

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office charged two parents with felony child abuse after their children tested positive for cocaine exposure.

Kyle Robert Crill, 36, and Lora Lee Estes, 30, were arrested after an investigation revealed that both parents and their children had been exposed to cocaine.

The investigation began when the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit received a report of possible child abuse involving three children, aged one to nine years old.

Detective R. Olson was assigned to the case and worked closely with the Iredell County Department of Social Services. Due to the nature of the allegations, DSS conducted drug tests on the children and their parents.

During interviews, Crill and Estes admitted to using cocaine and acknowledged leaving the drug accessible inside the home, within reach of the children.

Both parents were charged with three counts of felony child abuse and were arrested with a $350,000 secured bond.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office emphasized its commitment to protecting the safety and well-being of children in the community, noting that the investigation remains ongoing.

