Iredell County Sheriff’s Office asks public’s help finding runaway teen

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
IREDELL, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teenager.

Payton Simpson was reported missing early Monday morning. The 14-year-old was last seen around 4:30 a.m. on Monday on Colfax Road in Western Iredell County.

Police said Simpson is about 5-foot-three and weighs about 160 pounds. She is described as having brown hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s office asked that anyone with information on Simpson’s location contact (704) 878-3100.

