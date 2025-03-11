Local

York Police Department asks public’s help finding missing teen

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
YORK, S.C. — The York Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing teenager.

Katie-Jo Rose Wilson was reported missing on Monday afternoon. The 15-year-old was last seen just before 2 p.m. leaving York Comprehensive High School, walking toward Lincoln Road.

Police said Wilson is about 5-foot-3 and weighs about 110 pounds. She is described as having long black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a brown toboggan, blue jeans, a black sweater and brown moccasins, according to YPD.

Police ask that anyone with information on Wilson’s whereabouts call 803-684-4141.

