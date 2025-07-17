Irish pub puts finishing touches on new home in NoDa

CHARLOTTE — McHale’s Pub is what happens if you drop a neighborhood pub into the middle of NoDa.

For months, people have popped in daily to check construction progress. Others question whether they failed to notice it previously. Now, McHale’s is ready to welcome them all. The pub’s grand opening will be over the weekend of July 25.

Owners Brendan Kuhlkin and Kyle Kennedy have invested roughly $450,000 into 3112 N. Davidson St. — formerly home to Roy’s Kitchen & Patio.

