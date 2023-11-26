Israeli hostage married to North Carolina native released; husband still being held

DURHAM, N.C. — The four-day cease-fire between Israel and Hamas has resulted in the release of 17 more hostages, 14 of whom are Israelis, according to our news partners at WTVD in Raleigh.

Senator Ted Budd’s office told WTVD that the wife of a North Carolina native, Keith Siegel, was one of the freed hostages.

Adrienne ‘Aviva’ Siegel and Keith were both taken hostage by Hamas at the start of the war on October 7. According to Budd’s office, Keith is still being held hostage.

Budd’s office released this statement:

“We are pleased that some hostages have been released and are now home with their loved ones. We remain steadfast in our commitment to secure that freedom for North Carolina native Keith Siegel, Omer Neutra, and all hostages illegally held by Hamas terrorists. While we are encouraged by the government of Qatar’s efforts to mediate the release of some of the hostages, we renew our call to their government to exert pressure on Hamas leadership to release each and every hostage immediately and unconditionally.”

WTVD reports Siegel moved to Israel a few decades ago but has ties to Chapel Hill and Durham. At the end of October, Budd took to the Senate floor about the escalating war and innocent civilians taken hostage by Hamas, multiple of whom were from North Carolina.

“One aspect of the Oct. 7 attack that continues to this day is the plight of the more than 200 innocent people held hostage in Gaza, including several Americans,” Budd said. “That includes some from my home state of North Carolina.”

A couple of weeks ago, WTVD spoke with Rabbi Daniel Greyber from Beth El Synagogue in Durham after he spent six days in Israel. Greyber said he went to Kfar Aza Kibbutz, where the Siegels were living, when they were taken hostage.

Hamas hostages released on Sunday ranged from 4 to 84 years old and included Abigail Edan, 4, whose parents were killed in the Hamas attack on Oct. 7. According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, nine children under 18 were on the list.

