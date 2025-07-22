‘It’s accountability’: Son sues Charlotte senior living center after father’s death

CHARLOTTE — Two years after a man died at a senior living facility in Cotswold, his son is fighting back and claiming they didn’t do enough to spare his life.

Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz has been covering this story since 2023, when the state launched an investigation into the facility following the man’s death. William Morris called Charter Senior Living of Charlotte his home for several years, but his experience ended with him in the hospital, and he died days later.

“He was very outgoing, he knew everybody,” said Greg Morris, William’s son.

Greg is fighting for justice for his dad, filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Charter Senior Living.

“Honestly, for me, it’s accountability,” Greg told Sáenz on Tuesday.

In 2023, Morris died after a long battle with dementia. But because of the condition he was found in, the state opened an investigation into the nursing home. According to records, Morris was rushed to Atrium Health, where an ER doctor noted “some suspicion of elder neglect.”

The investigation said Morris was found “in his bed, disheveled, with a strong odor of urine ... his clothing fouled with multiple fluids.”

Medical staff noted that if Morris had “received medical care sooner, he may have had a better prognosis.”

“They didn’t fulfill their obligation to their job and responsibility to the loved ones that we entrust to their care,” Greg said.

That’s why Greg says he’s now suing the facility, fighting for his father even after he’s gone, while trying to help others.

“If someone right now is touring that facility and taking their loved ones to that facility, to be cared for, they should know about what’s going on with my case,” Greg said.

Charter Senior Living said in a statement to Channel 9: “We want to assure our residents, families, and the broader community that we fully cooperated with the appropriate authorities two years ago when this accusation was first made and we will continue to remain committed to transparency and integrity going forward.”

After the investigation into Morris’ death, the state rated the facility one star out of five. The center was also fined $8,000. We checked the rating again, and as of January this year, Charter Senior Living of Charlotte is rated three out of five stars.

