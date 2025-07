CHARLOTTE — J.Crew has joined the lineup at Phillips Place in SouthPark.

The New York City-based brand opened its 6,760-square-foot store on July 16. It is located at 6800 Phillips Place Court, Suite F. That’s off the central courtyard and across from Ralph Lauren.

The new store replaces a J.Crew location that closed at SouthPark mall in 2024.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

