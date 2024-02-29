Jean Ford, last living sibling of Rev. Billy Graham passes away

CHARLOTTE — Jean Ford, the last living sibling of American evangelist Billy Graham, died on Thursday.

Her family told Channel 9 that she passed away on Thursday morning at the hospital here in Charlotte after suffering a stroke.

Ford was 91 years old when she died.

She was Billy Graham’s youngest sister and the only surviving sibling of the four.

Ford’s family was with her when she passed away. Information about services has not been released.

Billy Graham passed away on February 21, 2018, at the age of 99.

