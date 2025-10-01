Johnson and Wales University student victim of human trafficking in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A 17-year-old Johnson and Wales University student was trafficked by a man in North Charlotte, police say.

Investigators found the teen walking along Reagan Drive, an area known for prostitution, and she admitted to engaging in sex work with assistance.

Kristi Wells, CEO of Safe House Project, explained that what was once called pimping is now understood as human trafficking, emphasizing the exploitation involved.

Court documents reveal that someone at Johnson and Wales University reported the case, leading police to save the victim.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Human Trafficking Unit began working on a tip from the university last November.

Surveillance video showed the student walking along Reagan Drive, prompting police to question her.

The victim’s phone was seized, revealing messages between her and David Rivera, who allegedly gave her tips on conducting business safely.

Rivera admitted to knowing the victim and communicating with her about the business.

Wells highlighted that no child chooses to be exploited and that vulnerabilities are often exploited by traffickers.

The investigation continues as authorities work to understand the full extent of the trafficking situation and prevent further exploitation.

VIDEO: Missing 16-year-old found in human trafficking sting in Rowan County

Missing 16-year-old found in human trafficking sting in Rowan County

©2025 Cox Media Group