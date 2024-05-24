Judge rules lawsuit against school district can proceed

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A judge ruled a lawsuit against the Cabarrus County School Board can proceed.

The parents’ group, Save Our Schools Association, is suing the school board.

They say board members didn’t do enough to study the impact of closing Beverly Hills Elementary School.

The parents want the judge to issue an injunction to keep the school open.

Depositions of school board members started this week.

