Jurors convict man in deadly golf cart crash that killed father, two children

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Jurors in Iredell County found a man guilty on charges tied to a deadly crash that killed a father and his two children while they were on a golf cart.

Austin Harmon was driving drunk in June 2022 when he crossed the centerline on Fort Dobbs Road and struck THE golf cart with six people on board.

Michael Marlowe, his five-year-old son, and 13-year-old daughter died after that crash.

One of the more emotional moments during the trial came when Marlowe’s fiancé took the stand.

Amy Mills was riding in the golf cart when it was struck and threw her two-year-old daughter to safety right before the collision.

Survivor recounts fatal golf cart crash that killed father, 2 children

“Because that was my first instinct,” she said. “I knew we were going to get hit. She was so little. So, I just threw her. I just threw her and hoped for the best.”

Two witnesses said Harmon did not appear intoxicated after the crash.

Prosecutors said his blood alcohol level was 0.12, which was above the legal limit, 0.8.

Harmon was found guilty of DWI and three counts of felony serious injury by a motor vehicle.

He held his head low and shook his head when the verdict was read.

The state is pursuing aggravating factos, which would enhance his sentence. The jury must decide that.

