Trial regarding fatal Iredell County golf cart crash continues with testimonies, eyewitnesses

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The trial for a man accused of causing a fatal golf cart crash continued this week with testimonies from a medical examiner and a toxicologist, as well as an eyewitness account.

Austin Ray Harmon is charged with three counts of felony death by vehicle, three counts of serious injury by vehicle, felony driving while impaired, and reckless driving with wanton disregard.

The 26-year-old is accused of causing a crash in 2022 that killed 39-year-old Michael Shane Marlowe, 13-year-old Jada Marlowe, and 5-year-old Bentley Marlowe, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said Harmon struck a golf cart with a Honda Accord on June 13, 2022, resulting in the three fatalities.

A medical examiner testified on Thursday that he did not perform an autopsy on Michael or Bently Marlowe, but that he did view the bodies following the crash, according to the Statesville Record.

He said the injuries on both bodies appeared consistent with catastrophic blunt force trauma from a car crash, and because of that, an autopsy was not performed.

Troopers had previously reported the smell of alcohol around Michael Marlowe’s body when he was pulled from the rear windshield of the Honda Accord that struck the golf cart. The medical examiner said Michael Marlowe’s blood was not tested as it was not requested by law enforcement, and the body had been embalmed before his arrival.

Harmon was identified as the driver of the Accord. A toxicologist testified that Harmon’s toxicology results returned with a .12% blood alcohol, and positive results for THC and an opioid painkiller, tramadol. Testing did not determine when the THC and tramadol were consumed, according to the Statesville Record.

Prosecutors attempted to introduce 2025 charges against Harmon as evidence in the crash, but a superior court judge ruled them to be inadmissible.

An eyewitness, Jeff Brooks, appeared in court on Thursday as well. Brooks said he was with his wife, driving behind Harmon when the crash occurred, and could see the car’s taillights ahead.

Brooks said he slowed as he approached the car and watched as it swerved left while taking a curve.

“The best way I can describe it is like an ‘Oh, crap,’ swerve,” Brooks said.

He said he thought he saw a plastic table fly over the car and a man and a woman being thrown to either side. He thought the car had struck some garbage in the road.

When he saw a female lying in the road, he parked and went to assist the victims, he said. He found Jada Marlowe unresponsive and struggling to breathe. He also checked on Teagan Murphy and Amy Mills, who were both responsive.

He found Bentley Marlowe deceased as his wife exited the vehicle, the Statesville Record reported.

“I yelled at her and told her to get back in the truck,” Brooks said. “I didn’t want her to see what I’d seen.”

He said his wife stayed with Murphy until responders arrived. A neighbor with medical experience assisted Jada Marlowe. The neighbor informed Brooks of a man on the car, where he said he found Michael Marlowe without a pulse.

Hamon approached Brooks while holding Bailey Marlowe. They took Bailey Marlowe to Mills, who was yelling, “My baby, my baby. Where’s my baby?” The Statesville Record reported.

Brooks said Harmon did not appear to be drunk and that he kept repeating “Oh, no” as he looked at the crash scene.

No additional details have been made available.

