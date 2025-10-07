Jury convicts man in Cabarrus County daycare double-murder

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A jury has convicted the man who killed a daycare owner and her nephew in Cabarrus County, bringing closure to a case that started years ago.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty was in court Tuesday morning when the verdict was revealed, and Marlon Anderson was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Anderson had confessed to going to the B&T Learning Center near Kannapolis, shooting the lock on the front door, and forcing his way inside. The family-run daycare hadn’t opened yet that morning, and it’s where Sharon Chambers lived.

Sharon Chambers and her nephew, Benny Sloan, were found shot to death in June of 2022.

“She was an amazing person,” said Willie Pore, a family member. “She was caring. She cared about people and supporting people.”

“The wounds are still there. And bringing it to court is like reliving it all over again,“ said Erica Sloan, another family member.

Authorities say Anderson had been in a relationship with Chambers’ daughter, who also helped run the daycare. Prosecutors described the murder as domestic related.

Sentencing is underway on Tuesday. Anderson faces life in prison without parole for the murder charges.

