Jury selection begins as stepfather of Madalina Cojocari stands trial

CHARLOTTE — Jury selection has begun in the trial for the Christopher Palmiter, the stepfather of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari.

Madalina disappeared at age 11 in November 2022.

In April, Palmiter pleaded not guilty to failure to report the disappearance of a child. Madalina’s mother, Diana Cojocari, pleaded guilty to the same charge on Monday and was released from jail the next day.

A motion from Palmiter’s defense team theorizes that Diana was trying to flee the country with Madalina, with help from her mother and her cousin.

The defense demanded access to more than a dozen pieces of evidence they allege the state is withholding from them. They requested more discovery and time to review and prepare for trial, and also asked that the case be dismissed entirely. But a judge denied that motion Tuesday, saying the trial must continue as scheduled on Wednesday.

Jury selection

Jury selection started in the case on Wednesday.

At one point, the judge discussed whether or not Madalina’s mother could be called to the stand during the trial. Palmiter’s defense team said they already sent a subpoena to Diana Cojocari requiring she testify.

Cojocari’s lawyer appeared in court Wednesday saying if the judge permitted her to be called to the stand, she would likely plead the fifth on most, if not all, questions.

This morning the judge said he expected the trial to be finished by the end of next week.



Jury selection still ongoing.



While the judge did not make a final decision, he did say he is currently likely to allow Palmiter’s defense team to call her to the stand.

As far as the jury itself, the judge said it could be quite a while before it is set due to how visible this situation has been. Potential jurors are being questioned right now to see if they will be able to be fair and impartial.

The judge said finding 12 people out of the 54 currently in the jury pool who don’t have a prior opinion on the case could take a few days. He also estimated the entire trial likely won’t be wrapped until the end of next week.

