Kamala Harris holds campaign rally in Charlotte ahead of election day 

CHARLOTTE — Vice President Kamala Harris brought out the star power for her latest campaign stop Saturday in Charlotte.

The Democratic presidential candidate swooped into PNC Music Pavilion Saturday afternoon and spoke to a crowd that she’s hoping will help her win in North Carolina when polls close on Tuesday.

Harris was introduced by a first-time voter, which is significant because at this stage in the game, turnout is everything. At least 20,000 people poured into PNC Music Pavilion to see Harris and a parade of entertainment and political stars she brought with her, according to Channel 9′s Glenn Counts.

“It’s a vibe of diversity, it’s all ages, backgrounds, all races and a lot of togetherness,” Christopher Stellmacher told Counts.

Singer Jon Bon Jovi threw his support behind the vice president, and so did actress Kerry Washington, who referenced one of her most famous characters.

“I’m here to remind you that the future of this country and the soul of this democracy is not in Olivia Pope’s hands, it’s in yours,” Washington told the crowd.

Some of the Democrats running downballot races also reminded the crowd to vote for them, including Attorney General candidate Jeff Jackson.

There was already enthusiasm in the air, but when the vice president came on stage, the place exploded.

“Charlotte, are we ready to do this? Are we ready to vote?” Harris told the crowd. “We have the opportunity in this election to turn the page on a decade of Donald Trump trying to keep us divided and afraid of each other. We’re done with that, we’re done.”

The VP energized the crowd when she talked about abortion rights.

“One does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree the government shouldn’t be telling her what to do, not the government, not Donald Trump,” Harris said.

Tuesday night could be a photo finish in this state, and the folks who came to PNC Music Pavilion hope that rallies like this one will be the difference.

(VIDEO: Charlotte FC wins in shootout at first home playoff match)

Charlotte FC wins in shootout at first home playoff match





©2024 Cox Media Group