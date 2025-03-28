Kannapolis Fire Captain’s home destroyed in electrical fire

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Kannapolis Fire Captain Blake Overcash faced a devastating loss when his family home caught fire while they were on vacation last Friday.

The fire, which was electrical and ruled accidental, destroyed the Overcash family’s residence of 14 years, leaving them without their home and personal belongings.

“It’s just it hits a little bit different to home when it’s your house,” Overcash said, reflecting on the personal impact of the fire.

Overcash, his wife, and their two daughters were away on spring break when the fire occurred.

“I got the page for it – state that there was a working fire at 124 Orchard, which was our residence,” he recalled.

The fire started in the laundry room and quickly spread throughout the house, leaving the family to sift through the remains of their belongings.

“I picked up a melted sippy cup the other day, and it is something so simple as that,” Overcash noted, highlighting the loss of irreplaceable memories.

The Overcash family had built their life in this home, where they got married and raised their two daughters. Now, they are focused on rebuilding and are grateful for the support they have received from the community.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Overcash family recover from this tragedy. The family is overwhelmed by the support and is determined to rebuild their lives.

