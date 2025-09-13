Kannapolis hosts annual Charlotte Chief’s Cup

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Atrium Health Ballpark in downtown Kannapolis hosted the 91st Annual Charlotte Chief’s Cup Baseball Game on Saturday.

The event, which honors first responders, featured a matchup between the Charlotte Fire Department Blaze and the Charlotte Police Department Blue Hornets, with proceeds benefiting the Salute to Heroes Charlotte Foundation.

The evening opened with a pre-game ceremony, including ceremonial first pitches from local first responders and tributes to fallen heroes, particularly those lost on September 11, 2001.

The Chief’s Cup, first played in the late 1930s under Fire Chief Hendrix Palmer, was revived in 2011 and serves as a celebration of service and sacrifice.

