Kim Thomas’ accused killer confesses to being at home day she died

CHARLOTTE — The suspect charged with the murder of Charlotte mom, Kim Thomas, admitted to being in her Cotswold home the day she was killed 35 years ago and having sexual contact with her.

The suspect, Marion Gales, faced a judge Friday morning after he was arrested and charged the day before with first-degree murder in connection with Thomas’ death.

BREAKING: Marion Gales just appeared in court and the DA's office says he has admitted to being in the home the day Thomas was murdered & having sexual contact with her on her bed & in the dining room floor, where her body was found. @wsoctv https://t.co/B8tqV0eqvg — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) February 20, 2026

DNA testing technology connected Gales to the crime.

New details

New details in court documents are shedding more light on what investigators say happened.

According to those documents, a neighbor called 911 hours before Thomas’ body was discovered reporting that a man knocked on his door claiming to be police. When officers arrived, that man was gone.

That neighbor later identified Gales as the person at his door. Another witness told investigators they saw Gales that same day with blood on his shirt.

Gales had been a suspect over the years, but police say newer DNA testing technology ultimately connected him to the crime this week.

Gales remains in custody without bond.

Criminal history

Gales has a long criminal history stretching back to the late 1970s when he was only 16.

Marion Gales Mugshot Feb. 19, 2026

Gales spent 20 years in prison for manslaughter for the death of Lacoya Martin, a pregnant homeless woman.

He served three other prison sentences for burglary, theft, and assault.

When Gales was 16, he was convicted of shooting a woman during a break-in on the same street Thomas lived on.

New tech

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the arrest all comes down to new technology and old DNA.

Detectives first told Channel 9 about the evidence in 2010.

Now, lab reports from 2023 detail just how the technology has advanced.

Last year, new DNA testing found that Gales’ genetic profile matched DNA recovered from Thomas’ body, and a rug.

On Tuesday, CMPD Cold Case detectives got a DNA lab report from the crime lab department.

The lab got new information after using new technology to analyze existing evidence, CMPD said.

We have reached out to CMPD for more details on how detectives cracked the case.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

MORE COVERAGE:

©2026 Cox Media Group