Kings Mountain to address water quality concerns at community meeting

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — People in Kings Mountain have complained that their water has had an usual taste for several months.

The community has an opportunity to learn about the water quality on Tuesday night.

The Kings Mountain city staff will teach neighbors about the city’s water system and learn how they plan to improve it.

The public water forum will be held at the H. Lawrence Patrick Senior Center from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

VIDEO: Monroe asks people to conserve water amid significant drought

Monroe asks people to conserve water amid significant drought

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