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Kings Mountain to address water quality concerns at community meeting

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
FILE: Drinking water
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — People in Kings Mountain have complained that their water has had an usual taste for several months.

READ MORE: Kings Mountain residents demand action over foul-smelling, undrinkable water

The community has an opportunity to learn about the water quality on Tuesday night.

The Kings Mountain city staff will teach neighbors about the city’s water system and learn how they plan to improve it.

The public water forum will be held at the H. Lawrence Patrick Senior Center from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

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