Kings Mountain couple survives 50-foot crash down embankment

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A Kings Mountain couple said they are fortunate to be alive after their car went airborne and sailed down a 50-foot embankment last week.

Firefighters in Gaston County repelled down from a ladder truck to get them out.

“I think God had his hands on us,” said Becky Shockley.

Danny and Becky Shockley went to Dallas.

Danny Shockley had Benadryl for a bee sting, which he thinks attributed to the crash on Dallas Bessemer City Highway.

“I didn’t even know I ran off the edge of the road until she hollered,” Danny Shockly said.

A witness said the car went about 12 feet airborne.

“(A) metal sign come right through where the mirror was, came right by my head,” Danny Shockley said.

They stopped about 15 feet away from the road and 50 feet down a steep embankment.

“I could see nothing but kudzu. The car was covered,” Danny Shockley said.

A friend, who witnessed it, called 911.

Firefighters said crashes, such as this, usually don’t end well, especially with an 83-year-old driver and a 77-year-old passenger in a vehicle.

Firefighters repelled to them.

“They would have had no chance at getting straight up this hill,” said Capt. Lucas Rollins, Gastonia Fire Department.

“I said, ‘Here comes spiderman with the basket,’ and then he got me up,” said Becky Shockley.

She called them heroes.

“(They) saved us. Got us out of that hole,” she said.

Danny Shockley had a fractured vertebra.

His wife only had scratches.

They were just glad to have help.

“They were every receptive. They were ready to get up out of there,” said Matthew Quarles, Gastonia Fire Department.

“Those firefighters were wonderful,” Becky Shockley said.

The Shockleys are home recovering. Danny Shockley is still able to get around despite his injury. They’re both happy to be alive.

