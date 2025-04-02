Three young men rescue two women from submerged vehicle

CHARLOTTE — Three young men rescued two women from a submerged vehicle after it crashed into a creek on University City Boulevard.

The crash occurred when the driver’s foot got stuck on the accelerator, sending the car over an embankment and into the water.

“I can’t even imagine, like, the impact of falling 30 feet, face first, on a car,” said Arturo Telles, one of the rescuers.

Caleb Moore, Alexander Morgan, and Arturo Telles were at a Cookout restaurant when they witnessed the crash.

Moore described the scene, saying, “We look over; it’s a 20/30 foot drop into a creek, and the car is upside down, and they’re still revving the gas.”

The three men acted quickly, with Moore noting that the driver and passenger sides of the car were completely underwater.

Morgan recalled the rescue: “I was just feeling for something, and I felt an arm. I just pulled; I just pulled and got the driver out.”

Moore added that the passenger was harder to rescue as she was still underwater and strapped in by her seatbelt.

Telles emphasized the difficulty of the situation, saying, “The driver would not have been able to open the door if me and Alex were not there to open it; it was extremely hard to open.”

Morgan expressed gratitude: “At the end of the whole thing, everyone said thank you, Jesus, which I think is more important than anything that we give God the glory for this.”

The young men hope to meet the women they saved, reflecting on the fortunate series of events that allowed them to intervene.

