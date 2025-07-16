Known dealer busted in Lincolnton drug sting, held on $1M bond

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — On July 15, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit conducted a surveillance operation that led to the arrest of Terry Lee McConneaughey, a known drug dealer, in Lincolnton.

During the traffic stop, investigators seized 36 grams of methamphetamine, fentanyl, crack cocaine, oxycodone, and over $500 in cash.

McConneaughey, 50, was charged with multiple drug offenses, including trafficking methamphetamine by possession and transport, and possession with intent to sell and deliver fentanyl, crack cocaine, and oxycodone.

McConneaughey was transported to the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a no-bond hold due to pending drug charges issued earlier this year by the Lincoln County Narcotics Unit.

On July 16, McConneaughey appeared in court and received a $1million bond.

