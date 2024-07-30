Lake Norman-area home sells for record price

A sprawling lakefront estate in Cornelius sold today for a record-breaking $11.5 million, according to listing brokerage Ivester Jackson | Christie’s International Real Estate.

The home on Lake Norman had only been on the market since April 27, listed at $12 million. It’s located on Belle Isle Drive in the Belle Isle community — 2.5 miles away from The Peninsula Club.

The $11.5 million sale logs a Canopy MLS record for the entire Charlotte region. It easily eclipsed the previous record set less than two months ago, when local businessman Michael Kahn sold his south Charlotte home for $8.4 million.

A deed of sale for the Cornelius property had not been uploaded online in Mecklenburg County when this article was published.

Built in 2020, the home spans more than 7,200 square feet. It has five bedrooms, with five full and three half bathrooms. Features include smart-home automation, a glass wine cellar as well as floor-to-ceiling windows and retractable doors that blend outdoor-indoor living space and provide lake views, according to the listing.

Keep reading and check out more photos of the estate on CBJ’s website here.





