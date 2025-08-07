Lancaster County authorities capture suspect with multiple warrants

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A suspect with nine bench warrants was apprehended earlier today by law enforcement in Lancaster County.

The incident took place on the 6000 block of Shiloh Unity Road.

Members of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, along with special agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, were involved in the operation to take the suspect into custody.

The suspect, later identified as Matthew Dickson, is being held at the Lancaster County Detention Center.

