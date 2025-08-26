Lancaster deputies to host safety meeting amid spike in violent crime

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Tuesday night, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a safety meeting with its Violent Crime Task Force.

Deputies said the goal is to teach residents how to report tips, as well as connect them to resources and answer questions.

The county said it has investigated multiple homicides this year, including the deaths of two mothers.

It also arrested a group of juveniles following a shooting inside a Walmart on Highway 9.

Advocates said they have been working to try and keep teens in Lancaster County and away from gang violence.

VIDEO: CMPD crime report shows rise in homicides, aggravated assaults

CMPD crime report shows rise in homicides, aggravated assaults

©2025 Cox Media Group