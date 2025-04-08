Lancaster development brings charter school, hundreds of homes

LANCASTER, S.C. — Lancaster County has received several applications for new construction as part of a county planning commission workshop.

The applications include proposals for a new charter school and two new housing developments, the Rock Hill Herald reports.

The Harrisburg Global Academy could be built along Harrisburg Road near the Almond Glen and Farrington subdivisions in Indian Land. The school could serve as many as 800 students, according to the proposal.

The two housing development proposals would bring more than 400 homes to areas southwest of Van Wyck and east of Lancaster. the Rock Hill Herald reports.

One site would be along Old Hickory Road and include two acres of amenity space, the proposal states. The other would be posted along Hilldale Drive and would include 52 acres of land.

Read more about the developments here.

