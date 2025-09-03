Late retail mogul’s ranch on market

CHARLOTTE — A vast property in the western U.S. owned for more than two decades by the co-founder of a longtime Charlotte retail chain is on the market for nearly $64.5 million.

Cato Soldier Creek Ranch in Sheridan, Wyoming, came on the market in late June, but its price of $64.495 million was released publicly last week. The property was purchased in 2001 by Wayland Henry Cato Jr., co-founder of Cato Corp., and his wife, Marion, according to Dallas-based Icon Global, which is marketing the ranch.

He co-founded Cato, a retailer of women’s apparel and accessories, in 1946 with father Wayland Henry Cato Sr. and brother Edgar. Cato Jr. died in November 2023 at age 100.

Cato stipulated that he wanted the ranch sold within three years of his death, said Bernard Uechtritz, founder and chief marketing officer of Icon Global.

